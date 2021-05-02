Maria Menounos’ Mother Litsa Dies After Battle With Brain Cancer

Maria menounos shared that her mother Litsa menounos has died after a long battle with brain cancer.

The former E! News host, who is Greek-American, took to Instagram on May 1 to share a photo of her in bed with her mother, along with the caption, “RIP mom. God loved her so much he took her on Greek Easter.”

Stars expressed their condolences in the comments section. Total Bellas star Nikki bella wrote, “RIP. sending you and the fam so much love light and prayers,” a sentiment that her twin Brie bella echoed in her own comment.

Zoe saldana added, “We send you so much love. Our deepest condolences Maria.”

Model and actress Ali landry posted, “Oh Maria! I am so sorry! I have watched your journey with your beautiful Mom for months now and have been praying fervently for your family! She Is a MIRACLE !!!! Her life and strength and your love as a daughter was a gift for all of us to see! “