The Mexican singer-songwriter María León has taken advantage of the 60 days she has been quarantining for COVID-19, to create a cumbias album, a genre that she says has been very present in her life.

“I have had my moments half down, but I exceed them; I have already been locked up for 60 days, in the first 10 days I said: ‘I have to do something’, so I started to compose an album,” he shared.

“Everything started from Perro amor, the song I made with Horacio Palencia in cumbia. I have always liked it, I feel very close to it, it always sang cumbias with my dad, I have a medley from Selena in my show and in the latest collaborations it has confirmed me this closeness “, he deepened.

However, she had not dared to write her experiences in this genre, until the coronavirus led her to create themes to brighten the world.

“I want to bring happiness to people, I love to dance, I like how it feels to sing it and dance it and I want people to shake off the sadness, the pain, the boredom, the anguish of this quarantine to caderazos,” he said.

This album is being done in collaboration with Marcela Naranjo and another author, with whom she has videoconferences daily and the first results are in. “What is finished right now are the demos, which is the first part, before the album is recorded and it is very close to what it will finally be.

For now, in this first stage I have 14 songs and another 14 more are coming, to choose the ones that will stay on the album, “he said.

On the other hand, the theme Dog love is still in the first places of popularity, for which María León will launch, on May 29, a new video in which the public will be the most important part.

“I set up the choreography, I uploaded it to YouTube and I asked my fans who sent the video to see how it turned out. There were so many and so many parents that I am going to use them to make the new video and it is like thanking the people who have made me so close this song, “he said.

Finally, he commented that the song Unbreakable, which he did in a pop version, he recorded a year ago in Portuguese, with the collaboration of Wannesa Camargo, but they could not do the video until now, in the midst of quarantine and from their homes.

“People need hope and that song gives us that moment we need and we record home videos, she in Brazil and I at home,” he concluded.

