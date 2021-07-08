María León turns her fans on by wearing a rearguard in a daring swimsuit

The beautiful singer María León, also known as “Sargento León”, showed off through her social networks by publishing a photograph where she wore her figure in a daring swimsuit that did not leave much to the imagination.

“I am doing well from Are you coming?”, María León posted on her official Instagram account along with the photograph where she can be seen showing off her well-worked figure, also showing off the rear and astonishing her followers.

Read also: Liga MX: Deyaris Pérez, the supermodel who will play with Puebla Femenil

This publication on Instagram by María León already has more than 80 thousand likes and hundreds of comments pointing out how good she looks in said outfit.

It should be noted that as a soloist, María León released the album “Inquebrantable” and the song “Ask for Permission”, in addition to making different collaborations with artists such as Manuel Mijares, Río Roma, Moenia, Franco de Vita and Los Ángeles Azules, among others.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content