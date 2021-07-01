María León shows off her spectacular figure in a swimsuit

The beautiful singer María León, also known as “Sargento León”, shone through her social networks by showing her fans a moment of “relaxation”, where she showed her tremendous curves.

Through her Instagram account, the former vocalist of T ‘de Tila y Playa Limbo shared a photo in which she appears lying next to the pool wearing a two-piece swimsuit that highlighted her well-worked figure.

“A breath before madness …”, wrote the singer originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, in a post that exceeded 93 thousand “likes” and managed to exceed a thousand comments, where her fans were delivered.

As a soloist, María León released the album “Inquebrantable” and the song “Ask for Permission”, in addition to making different collaborations with artists such as Manuel Mijares, Río Roma, Moenia, Franco de Vita and Los Ángeles Azules, among others.

