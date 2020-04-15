The singer’s fans have enjoyed the tremendous scenery that she left in sight

Mary lion He went to Instagram wearing only a black bikini, because he misses the days when the only problem was to shake off the sand. The young singer and actress posed on her back, exposing her butt, while the sea breeze hits her head-on.

“Return to that day that the only problem was to shake off the sand … # strangeElMar 🌊”, wrote the singer.

Before the publication of María León, several fans have thanked him for the good scenery that he left in sight.

@ luis801231: What a wonderful landscape 😊😅

@lrroquelopez: Mamasita you are very pretty

aleck_baldwin: Fiiiiuuuu fiuuuuu 😉😲😲😲😍

View this post on Instagram Take me back to that day when the only problem was to shake off the sand … # strangeElMar 🌊 # dreamingFromHome 💫 #Oaxaca Wednesday de A post shared by María León (@sargentoleon) on Apr 15, 2020 at 9:19 am PDT

María León on the other hand, also joined the challenge shared by other celebrities such as Camila Sodi and Fernanda Castillo where clothes have been left outside to model dressed with a simple pillow.

View this post on Instagram When you have been out for so long that you have already become a home decoration … 😜😂🤣 #Pillowchallenge #ALaMexicana # FridaKahlo❤️ #Quarantine # BordadosDeSanMiguel❤️ A post shared by María León (@sargentoleon) on Apr 14, 2020 at 11:14 am PDT

The day Lali had a fever and was seen without a bra

Toni Costa and Adamari López receive cruel insult, but the Univision star was not silent

Emily Ratajkowski ran out of pants on Instagram

Yuliett Torres shares video taking off his clothes in the middle of the street

.