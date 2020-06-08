María León looks like another with a colorful outfit sitting on a sofa | Instagram Special

Singer Mary lion has surprised his followers on social networks appearing in a completely colorful outfit to match intense makeup with bright shadows, bushy eyebrows and a deep red lipstick. Being one of the few times we have seen the singer in such a striking outfit.

Mary lion is an artist who has been characterized for maintaining a very sensual style with fitted dresses, sportswear and micro tops that allow her to show off her stunning figure, a product of her passion for dance and exercise that she has not stopped doing from home.

In addition to his passion for music and dance, Mary lion too has declared herself a fan of the plastic artist Frida Kahlo, who as we have seen, has several portraits of the artist in her home and has also used shirts and prints inspired by the iconic Mexican woman.

Singer Mary lion He has left his followers in love by showing a more artistic facet with his outfits. We used to see the former vocalist of Playa Limbo in outfits that show her slender figure, however, this time she opts for a complete outfit in blue and a colored top.

Also other aspects of beauty that have left us with our mouths open are eyebrows and makeup. Mary lion by taking inspiration from Frida Kahlo it makes her eyebrows busier and darker, while opting for brightly colored shades and a deep red lipstick.

Likewise, shows us with versatility her hairDespite the fact that the singer has experimented with her hair with different cuts and dyes, this time she shows off her long hair, thanks to extensions and in a brown tone and some ash blonde locks, along with large heart-shaped earrings.

“Already combed and scented … When is the quarantine over?”. The singer wrote on her Instagram account, accompanied by the photo. Currently, the publication has more than 40 thousand likes and several comments full of praise for her beauty.

