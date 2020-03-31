The singer confessed that another of her hobbies during the quarantine has been preparing healthy dishes

Mary lion

Photo:

Miguel Larrauri / Reform Agency

There are many ways to put time into quarantine, and Mary lion he has his own: practicing pole dance.

“This situation took us all by surprise and we started with the rest, which for me was very important because it took weeks of many rehearsals, theater and recordings,” he said.

“The first days were like this to cuddle up my body that was very tired and sore, but then creativity begins as you finished the Netflix and Amazon Prime series,” he said. Mary through a video shared by your advertising agency.

As a disciplined girl, the singer, who is part of the Mexican version of “Chicago, the Musical”, indicated that at this time she has had the opportunity to reflect on what is happening.

“I stuck my nose into a couple of books I had to finish. I’ve also been around the piano and the guitar. Composing is an important part for me, ”he said in the recorded clip from his home.

As for exercise, what he practices the most is pole dance.

“I have an entire room dedicated to pole dance. I dedicate all my mornings to physical training. I think it’s an important part, very important, to vent, sweat and stay trained“

Another of her hobbies has been preparing healthy dishes.

“Spend time in the kitchen, cleaning the house, taking out the things I don’t need that suddenly (can be used) to donate. It has been an important moment of reflection, thank everything i have. See what I can work to improve and understand that what we are doing is for a common well-being (isolation), ”he added.

Mary He said that he misses the contact with the public, but plans to do some “live” through some platform to greet his fans.

“I send you a lot of kisses and try to be home, if you can. Take good care of yourselves, your families, family members of the elderly, all those vulnerable people“Expressed the former vocalist of Playa Limbo.

.