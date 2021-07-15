María León delights her fans with a spicy photo in a swimsuit

María León, the beautiful Mexican singer, once again stole the glances of her followers through her social networks by sharing an image in which she boasts her tremendous figure with a small outfit.

Through her official Instagram account, María León, who was part of groups such as T ‘de Tila and Playa Limbo, shared a photograph in which she appears wearing a blue swimsuit, which highlighted her worked curves.

Also read: Liga MX: AMFpro condemns Club Santos’ treatment of Santiago Muñoz

“Suddenly flash,” wrote the singer from Guadalajara, referring to the famous song by Luis Miguel, “The girl in the blue bikini.”

This publication did not go unnoticed among his loyal followers, because in a few hours he managed to exceed 78 thousand “likes” and got almost a thousand comments, where his fans were given to him for his beauty.

Visit our channel

Youtube

for you to enjoy our content: