María León declares herself a slut, has revealed her true identity | Reform

At first glance, María León is a disciplined artist for singing and dancing, but as she likes to show herself as she is, she declared that she does not hide that she is also foul-mouthed, something « dirty », sensitive and unstoppable.

He mentioned the above when indicating that his fans give him that freedom to show himself openly.

« A very cool community was created. They have allowed me to show myself more as I am: Yes, I am this part of the closet comedian that exists in me, yes, I am very alburera, yes, I am half dirty, yes, I am foul-mouthed, but I am also very sensitive and clingy « he stated in an interview.

« I never give up, I always want to be new and transform. I am always experienced (musically) with urban, mariachi and now with cumbia, and I am ready to learn new things, » she added.

María said that in the past, when deciding to do her individual project, now without Playa Limbo, she experienced a duel with the first tour she did, SargenTour.

« What happened with this path that I have had to travel alone, the last album that was the first thing I did as a soloist, I connected from a vulnerable part, it was a breakup and many things that happened very sad.

« (Now) they have a little evolution from absolute sadness, anger, madness, to reconstructing a better version of myself, becoming a powerful woman, talking about issues that were not spoken about before, » he said.

With his single « Perro Amor », he offers a different cumbia. « I speak of sensuality from the point of view of women, of empowerment, of sensuality also that one can exploit and what we can be as a woman, without detracting that we can be workers, mothers, entrepreneurs, sensitive, sensual, chambeadoras, beautiful and intelligent, that one thing does not rule out the other. «

Maria indicated that in everything she has been writing in this quarantine, the message of overcoming is always present.