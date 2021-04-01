María leaves her date blank on ‘First dates’ because of her sexual orientation: “I’m ‘heterocuriosa'”

Diners of all sexual orientations pass by the First dates restaurant, from heterosexuals to gays, through asexuals, intersexuals, transsexuals and practitioners of polyamory, among others.

But this wednesday María left her date, Alejandro, speechless when she tried to explain her sexual orientation during dinner, although the young man was not very convinced at all.

The man from Madrid was the first to arrive at Cuatro, where he told Carlos Sobera that “I am a photographer, or rather ‘follographer’, because I have a good tripod. It is my life’s work, surrounded by beautiful girls“.

Carlos Sobera and Alejandro in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET

Then came Maria, who commented in her presentation that “Sex, for me, is essential in a couple because if there is not good sex, it does not work”. After learning about his date’s profession, he stated that “I like being a model and would pose for him.”

“I like boys who have a cool and vacilón point, but, at the same time, who are good, dark skin and hair”The Madrilenian explained to the delight of Alejandro, who saw that he met the requirements.

At one point in the evening, María went to the bathroom to call her brother-in-law, to whom she confessed that “there is something about my date that doesn’t quite convince me because the one that is putting cane to him is me “.

Maria in the bathroom from ‘First dates’. MEDIASET

“I am one of the most sought-after photographers in Madrid, you will see if you want or not because they call me ‘follographer’, I’ll leave it there …”, assured Alejandro, sowing doubts in his appointment: “Does he fuck all the models? Well, he’s clear about it with me …”, affirmed the Madrilenian.

María asked Alejandro about his sexual orientation, who replied: “Only women, not men,” but she replied that “I am ‘heterocurious'”. The photographer exclaimed: “What is that? You have killed me …”.

“I cannot consider myself bisexual because I have not tried it yet, but I want to do it because for a while it has attracted my attention”the young woman explained. “Those terms … men or women, the rest, I don’t understand, has left me blank,” Alejandro admitted.

So many doubts made that María would not like to have a second date with the photographer because “I have noticed that we have not hit it off at all”. The Madrilenian, for his part, did not want to meet again “because he smokes and I don’t like that.”

Alejandro and María, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET