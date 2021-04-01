María Julissa shows off her heart attack body in ‘fiery’ photo on the beaches of Acapulco

Mary Julissa is the clear example that beauty and sport can be understood perfectly, showing off her love for baseball, being a loyal fan of the Los Angeles team. Naranjeros de Hermosillo in the Mexican Pacific League.

The Mexican presenter and influencer has once again stolen the attention of her more than one and a half million followers on social networks, by showing off her impressive beauty on her pleasant vacations.

Via Instagram, the cheerleader and businesswoman spread the image where she is shown admiring the weather and the view of the beaches of Acapulco, Guerrero on a yacht ride and showing off her rear in a red swimsuit.

María Julissa is a lover of the king of sports, being present in the different ball parks throughout Mexico and stands out for staying in good physical shape, showing her passion for exercise with different fitness routines.