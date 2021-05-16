María Julissa falls in love with her followers with a flirty photograph in a pink swimsuit

The Mexican presenter María Julissa continues to surprise her thousands of followers in the social media and this time he did it by sharing a flirt Photography in a pink swimsuit, where she showed her physical attributes.

We are 100k on YouTube “, commented María Julissa in her photograph

On this occasion, María Julissa shared this photo on her official Instagram account, where she quickly added more than 100,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her followers and colleagues.

The fitness girl has gained great popularity on social networks, which is why she shared this publication in celebration after reaching her first 100,000 subscribers on YouTube, in her new stage as a content creator.

