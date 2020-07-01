It is increasingly common for some contestants of Mediaset Spain reality shows to have to be away for a few hours or even days to go to settle pending cases with justice. This is what happened to the model and television collaborator María Jesús Ruiz, who in 2018 had to travel from Honduras to Spain and leave a few days ‘Survivors’ to testify in a trial against José Manuel Gil Silgado for alleged ill-treatment. A situation that will now repeat itself two years later.

Juani Garzón and María Jesús Ruiz

This should leave a few hours the villa located in San Agustín de Guadalix in which the reality ‘La casa fuerte’ is taking place today to attend a trial on July 16. This maintains a lawsuit with which she was his former representative since he claims a financial amount that the model would not have paid in his day, when they both worked together. Ruiz must give the pertinent explanations before the judge and then wait a few days for it to officially resolve the conflict that has been ongoing for some time.

This exit from the program will not mean your definitive abandonment of the program since once she has declared, a Bulldog TV team will take her back to the farm where the program is performed. Obviously, those responsible for it will ensure that when you go abroad it is completely isolated so that you cannot receive any information from abroad at any time. It should be remembered that his absence will simply be for a few hours, a time in which his mother Juani Garzón will remain in the house and is that this should not leave the program, will remain locked up with the rest of her companions.

Second legal problem in a month

In this case, Ruiz’s legal managers have not been able to prevent her from leaving the house, something that did happen weeks ago since this had another legal issue that also had to be resolved abroad in relation to the payment of the commission for the purchase of the home in which he is currently residing with his daughters. Finally your partner Curro was able to take charge of it In his representation and therefore it was not necessary for her to leave the home of San Agustín de Guadalix, something that has been impossible now.