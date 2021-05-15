María Guardiola, she is the beautiful daughter of Pep, Manchester City manager

Maria Guardiola She is the oldest of the three children of the former soccer player of the FC Barcelona and current coach of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, the result of the Spanish relationship with the businesswoman Cristina Cerra, owner of the successful firm that bears her name.

Pep’s daughter caused a stir in England in the last hours because she was caught having an affair with Tottenham Hotspurs player Dele Alli in a London bar.

María is 20 years old and is very popular on social networks despite not having a large number of followers, since Pep’s daughter has restricted her personal account, where she stands out as an influencer by posting photos and videos in relation to travel, fashion and luxury styles.

María is the eldest of the children of the marriage of Pep Guardiola and Cristina Cerra, who also procreated Marius, 18, and Valentina, 13, who have been captured with Pep in celebrations of the Citizens team.

