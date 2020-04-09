The little daughter who Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez procreated with the model Fernanda Gomez He is attracting attention on social networks due to the ostentatious clothing that he wears in different photographs.

María Fernanda, two years old, is the third daughter of the award-winning boxer, and also a budding athlete, because according to her mother’s publications on the social network Instagram, The little girl is already doing her first steps in disciplines such as horse riding and mini golf circuits.

With the short text “Do you want to play?”, Jaliscience shared a photo album where the little girl is seen aboard a golf cart, ready to practice the exclusive sport, to which the boxer replied with a resounding “Yes!”

In addition to the tenderness that the baby exudes, what has given us something to talk about is the style his parents are instilling in him at such a young age, because she dresses from head to toe with exclusive designer brands.

In the series of images her mom shared, he is seen wearing a Gucci outfit, which consists of a white shirt with a ribbon printed in the emblematic shades of the firm: red, green and gold; some mini shorts with patterns alluding to the brand’s logo based in Florence, Italy, to match the little ocher boots from the same fashion house.

“El Canelo” and his girlfriend display the famous phrase that dictates that parents work to give their children the bestBecause the girl’s clothes constitute a small fortune, within the reach of only a few lucky ones.

In the session, María Fernanda also shows off her coquetry combining her total look with a green bow attached to her red hair, and as an ideal complement, a red toiletry bag to match the print of the shirt ends up accentuating such sophisticated clothing.

According to the official website of the firm, Children’s cotton shirt has a unit cost of 230 euros, more than 2 thousand Mexican pesos, and the GG wool short has an online cost of 220 euros, around 5 thousand 800 pesos.

A change would not be complete without a good pair of shoes, which is why its Flashterck, the shoe that has become a must that is very much on trend also in its adult version, rounds out the style: they cost 490 euros, about 13 thousand pesos in national currency.

Something worth recognizing is that the baby’s white shirt has already been worn on other occasions, since thanks to its versatility favors using it in various combinations, like when she wore it in a skirt with blue details, also belonging to the Gucci collection.

It is in the public domain that both María Fernanda and her famous father and mother They have exclusive clothes in their wardrobe, a luxury that not everyone could afford.

“El Canelo” Álvarez, 29, is passing the quarantine with his family, and continues his training so as not to lose condition, In recent days he shared on his Instagram account how he continues training in these days of confinement.

“Training in family #staysafe”, wrote the athlete in a post in which he is seen throwing jabs at a pear with his right arm for almost 20 seconds. In another post, we see the father of four with a glove in one hand hitting a sack, while with the other arm he supports the little María Fernanda, who looked amused with dad’s training.

“El Canelo” has not yet agreed any fight for the next dates; Before the spread of the coronavirus, Óscar de la Hoya was looking for a rival to face him in Las Vegas.