María Felix, on Working in the US – The News of Chihuahua – Between lines

María Félix is ​​the greatest icon of Mexican cinema of all time, and it is because the amazing talent, the incomparable personality and the indisputable beauty of La Doña made her a benchmark of our country in the world, for this reason she continues to give what speak to our days.

Such is the case of a video that has gone viral in which María Bonita shares why she did not accept roles in American films and preferred to make films in Mexico and Europe.

In the video that circulates on social networks we can see the beautiful actress sitting in an armchair and expressing that, if she did not make movies in the United States, it was because she never received an interesting offer as she “would have wanted” in that country.

“I did not go to make American films, not because I did not want to, but because they did not offer me something as interesting as I would have wanted”

The Doña clarified that the proposals she was looking for, where she had “great roles” only came to her from Mexico and Europe. That is why he spent his life between our country and France. “They offered me slips, and I didn’t want slips, because I had the great roles in my country and in Europe. And little pieces of paper, to be an Indian there just no, I never liked it ”@ maria.felix.official

