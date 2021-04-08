María Félix “La Doña”, genius and figure to death – El Sol de México

On a day like today, 19 years ago, Mexican cinema lost one of its greatest figures: Maria Felix. Her image and her work, however, remain latent in the history of our country and, even more so, in the hearts of the people who remember her with admiration and affection.

It was due to one of those strange things of fate that “La Doña” passed away the same day she was 88 years old, since she was born on April 8, 1914, and passed away the same day but in 2002 while he was sleeping at his residence in Polanco, in Mexico City. A myocardial infarction left her in the arms of Morpheus forever.

Owner of an overwhelming personality and strong character, María de los Ángeles Félix Güereña, born in Álamos, Sonora, raised her eyebrow and dominated her surroundings with astonishing security and poise. Her talent and striking beauty soon made her a star of international stature and an erotic symbol of Spanish-speaking cinema.

He was quite a character. More than María Félix, the actress precisely interpreted that character that had been created to perfection, forging her legend ever since.

See this post on Instagram #noseaburra #leaunlibro #permanent campaign #diva was an adjective created for María Félix, exotic, fierce, triumphant player of genres, an inimitable character of #cinema #cinemexicano #cinefrances Soldadera, captain, madrota, femne fatale, devouring. Fuentes, Fernández, Rodríguez, Gavaldón, Renoir, its directors. Around him jewels, incest, suicides, power. He always spoke of his brother and “the sweet scent of incest.” It is said that her lesbian secretary killed herself for her. The father of the Mexican gay movement (Juan Jacobo Hernández) acted in the play by Carlos Fuentes, who parodied it. His last film could have been directed by Hermosillo, but its title describes his legend: Eterno Esplendor. Today is his birth and his death anniversary #icono #botd #joyaza #mariafelix #festivalmix A post shared by Festival Mix Mexico (@elfestivalmix) on Apr 8, 2020 at 10:08 PDT

They also called her María Bonita, alluding to the melody that her then husband, Agustín Lara, composed for her when he sang to her that of “Remember Acapulco, María bonita, María del alma …”

17 years have passed since his physical disappearance, and his films remain in a very special place in the compendium of world cinematography. Titles such as El peñón de las animas, Doña Bárbara, Enamorada, Río Escondido, Maclovia, The kneeling goddess, Tizoc and La cucaracha, among others, gave him the status of a great figure of the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema; but also, he filmed in Spain, Italy, France, Argentina and Germany.

She was married to Negrete, by the way, the same as with Lara –as we already said–, Enrique Álvarez and Alex Berger; he had a son, the actor Enrique Álvarez Félix.

The legend of La Doña also includes, of course, a lawsuit for the large inheritance, which she left to her driver and personal assistant Luis Martínez de Anda; This led to his body, buried in the French pantheon of La Piedad (CDMX), being exhumed by court order when one of his brothers suspected that María Félix had been murdered. Genius and figure, until the grave.