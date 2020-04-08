María Félix, her greatest pain, the loss of her son | AP

Enrique Álvarez Félix, María Félix’s greatest love and greatest pain ceased to exist on May 24, 1996, making this the saddest day in La Doña’s life.

María Félix, a beautiful woman of enormous mettle, broke at that moment when the love of her life, her son, perished from a myocardial infarction.

According to the news of that sad day, Félix was not even in Mexico when the events occurred and would arrive the next day to watch over his only son.

It was revealed that Álvarez Félix lost the life of a heart attack when he was alone in his apartment, when he tried to ask for help, but to no avail.

La Doña’s son, María Félix, was alone in his apartment in the Polanco neighborhood in Mexico City when he began to feel pain in his throat, called his otorhinolaryngologist, complained of suffocation, and called services personnel. emergency, those who arrived when the heart attack happened, so reported by the news.

Enrique Álvarez Félix was the only child of the Mexican film actress María Félix and her first husband Enrique Álvarez Alatorre, a cosmetic salesman.

He graduated with honors in Political Science from the National Autonomous University of Mexico pic.twitter.com/KT6HQcoRnm – Andrés Guzmán (@andresguzbj)

February 26, 2020

La Doña’s son received massages and electric shocks but the paramedics could not do more for the theater and film actor.

La Doña received the news from the producer Enrique Alonso, who shared that he was greatly shocked.

María Félix did not want him to be an actor, but she had an innate talent, Los Encantos del Divorcio was the last play in which she participated, where her mother went to reveal the plaque for the first 100 performances.

