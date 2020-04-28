Maria Elisa Camargo He decided to please his fans through a TBT that he published in his account Instagram, in which she appears sitting resting, but on her back, wearing a hat and an animal print bikini, which was the delight of her followers.

View this post on Instagram This #TBT is also a celebration of our magnificent PLANET EARTH. Yesterday I spent the afternoon honoring this magical place that we live in, hosting a beautiful live event, the “People For The Planet Summit”, their first edition ever and my first time hosting in English .. what a thrill! Thank you @pelacase for the invitation and for trusting my work, I had a blast and learned SO MUCH about the ways that we as consumers can make a difference by changing our habits and getting informed. It’s crazy how much we can do (and I doesn’t even require too much effort or money), have you seen our planet flourish now that we’re not around? If that doesn’t teach us a lesson, nothing will. Let’s make a positive impact together 💕🌈 You can watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/B5HDs35E3hg (or swipe up in my IG story 😘) ——— This #TBT is also a “backward” celebration of our magic planet. Yesterday I spent the day honoring this wonderful home we have, conducting (for the first time in English) the first edition of “People for the Planet Summit” where it was widely discussed how to solve the problem of excess plastic, how to support sustainability in Fashion and food companies, or rather, the entire spectrum of the mission and responsibility that we consumers have to reduce our negative impact on the planet. Very very interesting. It does not take money or enormous effort, it is a matter of educating ourselves and changing our habits. Here the link for the whole event: https://youtu.be/B5HDs35E3hg ——— THANK YOU FOR SO MUCH MAGIC, DIVINE LAND !! #Tbt A post shared by Maria Elisa Camargo (@mariaecamargo) on Apr 23, 2020 at 6:05 pm PDT

Although she has not yet released a new project, the actress also unveiled her new look, with shorter hair and bangs; María Elisa’s comment to this was: “Well, something nice to make up for so much public humiliation 😆”.

The 34-year-old Ecuadorian also recorded a video next to her friend Stephanie Cayo to distract themselves, in which they interpret the song “Without your Love” and with which, according to herself, she recalled her puberty.

