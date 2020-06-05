COVID-19, notwithstanding the limitations that its age could represent when being part of & nbsp; TikTok, a network available to more than 150 countries that is focused on young audiences. “data-reactid =” 24 “> They are a couple of talented Mexican actresses who do not stop in the face of workplace adversity as a result of COVID-19, notwithstanding the limitations that their age could represent when being part of TikTok, a network available to more than 150 countries that is focused on young audiences.

TikTok clarified in a statement that those standards “are no longer used.”, the controversy was uncovered over who should use the social network. “data-reactid =” 25 “> It was only in March that it was revealed that the social network supposedly suppressed user posts with” too many wrinkles “, with” ugly facial appearance “or in “houses in poor condition”, and although TikTok clarified in a statement that these standards “are no longer used,” the controversy was uncovered over who should use the social network.

the social network recognized and offered apologies “to the black community” and promised to improve the algorithm that hid the posts related to the topic. “data-reactid =” 26 “> Despite the clarification, the TikTok filters do limit certain content, and it was confirmed after the protests about the murder of George Floyd, as the social network recognized and offered apologies “to the black community” and promised to improve the algorithm that hid the publications related to the subject.

Statistics show that almost half of users are under 24 years old, and just over 30% reach 34 years. Despite everything, a peculiar phenomenon has occurred in Mexico in which celebrities over 40 years old are the most successful in TikTok. “Data-reactid =” 27 “> The numbers do not lie either, as statistics indicate that almost half of the users are under the age of 24, and just over 30% reach the age of 34. Despite everything, in Mexico a peculiar phenomenon has occurred in which celebrities over 40 are the most success enjoyed on TikTok.

Not spared from criticism when being pointed out to do “antics”, but she defends herself with humor and continues to have fun. “data-reactid =” 28 “> A few days ago the actress Erika Buenfil celebrated 6 million followers and is already going for the 7 million, so who is already known as “the queen of TikTok”. Not spared from criticism When she was pointed out to do “antics”, but she defends herself with humor and continues having fun.

using the voice of ‘La Güereja’, played by María Elena Saldaña, who also gained relevance on TikTok by gaining 1.5 million followers. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 31 “> Buenfil has recorded videos using the voice of ‘La Güereja’, played by María Elena Saldaña, who also took relevance on TikTok with 1.5 million followers.

Saldaña has endured her acting career by participating in plays such as “El Tenorio Cómico”, but she did not enjoy the diffusion that she once had with her program “La Güereja y algo más” on Televisa. However, TikTok represented the opportunity to dust off his beloved character and now he has filled his TikTok profile with “La Güereja” occurrences.

Her videos have earned almost 5 million “likes”, which is why TikTok not only brought “La Güereja” back, but also gave María Elena Saldaña tangible public recognition.

the abuse, robbery and humiliations of his grandson, who gave up on the relationship. A few months ago, he explained that at 77 years of age he was short of work and money, and even so, his grandson wanted him to buy him a car and he even ran her from her own house. “data-reactid =” 36 “> The same happened with Lucila Mariscal, a first actress with more than 50 years of experience who in recent dates had freed the mistreatment, theft and humiliations of her grandson, who she considered lost the relationship A few months ago, he explained that at 77 years of age, he was short of work and money, and even so, his grandson wanted him to buy a car and even ran it from his own home.

This 2020 would represent a good year of work for Lucila, who would start a tour of the United States with the play “Entre las otros”, along with other comedians such as Betina Salazar and Aída Pierce. But due to the world situation everything was on hiatus, and now she applies good humor as her best recipe to be calm in the midst of the pandemic.

It was so that on TikTok he returned with his iconic character “Lencha”, who won the love of the public in the 80s by being part of “Ambrose’s Carbine”. Times changed, but the occurrences of “Lencha” continue to appeal to the public through TikTok, where the actress goes for the 100,000 followers.

María Elena Saldaña and Lucila Mariscal could be the clear example that adapting to circumstances brings positive results, such as the resurgence of her fame and conquest of social networks. And while TikTok is meant for young people, they confirm that no one resists when it comes to talent.

