María del Carmen Félix, the only descendant of the Mexican legend María Félix to follow in her footsteps on camera, spent two years practically secluded in her home as a result of the initial reaction of the Mexican press to her relationship with “La Doña”.

Today she has become an internationally respected actress, a status that she consolidated thanks to her character Ana Ana Calicio “La Puma” in the Telemundo Enemigo Intimo series, which, she said, is the one that “has worked the most” in his career “and now he returns wounded”.

That says a lot about her, because despite her famous last name and her obvious resemblance to her great-aunt, Félix has had to fight even herself for the place she occupies today.

The actress grew up in the Mexican state of Sonora, oblivious to the artistic legacy that María Félix left in Spanish-language cinema, and it was not until adolescence, when she was attracted to acting.

“I grew up in a family of eight siblings and I am the only one who was interested in an artistic career. My dad, really, was not very happy at first. He would have preferred it to be anything else,” she recalled.

Like many young women, she thought that the best way to open space in the artistic world would be through beauty pageants and after winning the crown as Miss Sonora she came to the capital to compete as Miss Mexico in 2002. It was then that she suffered the great “shock” of his life.

“I was 18 years old and it was crazy. They asked me all kinds of questions in relation to that, they put the photos of the two next to each other. Also, it was a time when there were fights for their inheritance. It was very strong and almost made me give up. I went home and for two years I didn’t want to know about the artistic world, “he said.

Her passion for the stage was stronger than the pressure of her last name and she returned to Mexico City determined to study and let her “work speak” of her as an artist. Of course, he never thought about changing his name.

“María del Carmen Félix is ​​very long” but she did not want to “be María Félix Segunda”, as they suggested.

In the end, he decided to embrace his identity and forget about the rest. She dedicated herself to traveling a path that has not always gone in a straight line, but which she feels very satisfied with.

PUMA’S RETURN

The character of “La Puma” came to Felix when he had a 12-year career and after characters as diverse as “La Coty”, the narco-executive in the series El unknown, “Leticia Cabral” in La Doña and even her own ” María Bonita “in the episode of Drunk Histor, in which the love story of María Félix and the legendary composer Agustín Lara was recreated.

“In the first season I had to study a lot about Salvadoran culture, learn the accent, understand the world of the maras (gangs) and rap,” said the actress, whose character has to do with a woman who falls prey to crimes that committed as leader of the dreaded Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13).

“This time I had to take apart her shell, because ‘La Puma’ has been kidnapped and that transforms her,” she explained about her character in the story, which will soon hit the screen.

The second season of “Intimate Enemy, which opens on June 22 in the United States, begins two years after the end of the first season.

On this occasion, the love of “La Puma” for the protagonist Roxana Rendiles (Fernanda Castillo) is reinforced when she rescues her and after several adventures both meet again in “Las Dunas” prison where they are considered highly dangerous prisoners.

“Many things remain the same, starting with the tattoo on his face, which has been in the makeup chair for more than two hours, but they will see that he has longer hair and incredible raps,” said Felix.

