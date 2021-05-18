Maria Costa: Female Projection Award

05/18/2021 at 8:48 PM CEST

Maria Costa, At just 17 years old, he closed 2020 with a Gold medal at the Youth Olympic Winter Games, in the Mountaineering category, held in Lausane. A historical fact since she has become the first Catalan and Spanish athlete to win gold at the Winter Olympics. Undoubtedly this young athlete ands one of the great values ​​of Catalan mountaineering, with many options that this sport ends up entering an absolute Olympic Games. Maria Costa takes over from Clàudia Sabata, awarded in 2018, after having achieved the World Championship in Mountain Racing.

Costa started mountain skiing when he was just 11 years old, in his love for the mountains where he always accompanied his parents. One day, they suggested that she be part of a club where she could meet more people, with the same passion. That first love for the mountains and skiing led him to the Mountain Runners club in Berguedà, it was the 2015-2016 season. His progression takes him just two years later to the European Championships with the Spanish Mountain Ski team. In the 2018-19 season, he took a great personal and sporting leap, and decided to study at a center for athletes, located at 1,800 m. in Font Romeu (France). A daring step, but one that has allowed her to become a much more complete and competitive athlete, winning races in the Spanish Championship, and attend the World Championships, achieving a ‘Top5’. His great reference is Kilian Jornet, But despite his youth, he has already made a name for himself. The award will be presented to him by Sergi Guillot, general director of Prensa Ibérica.