María Conchita Alonso says that the #MeToo movement seems “exaggerated” – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

The singer María Conchita Alonso, who in his repertoire includes songs like “Caress me” and “Night of drinks”, assured that it is not considered a musical example of female empowerment and that on the contrary, it is against the complaints of harassment that have been made movement “Me Too”. It was during a press conference in which Alonso participated to announce her return to the show “Great”, the interpreter expressed her feelings about feminist movements.

“I’m not going to change my way of being today because a group of women, who are fewer, actually what happens is that they talk a lot, they say one thing, they keep giving me compliments and if they say a compliment which is rude, what I have always said: ‘he told him to shut up and it was over’ because it is the nature of the man to say nice things or things sometimes out of tune, but the woman is there to stop him, not to sue. Let them keep throwing flowers at me, “said Maria Conchita Alonso.

The former beauty queen also assured that she does not feel like a sex symbol, however she is aware that with her attitude she has inspired many women to strengthen themselves to be free and brave, she makes her proud. “I do not consider myself anything, I simply am and sing and it so happens that my personality, my attitude in life has given women a lot of strength to not be afraid to speak, not to be afraid to be, not to be afraid of What will they say but it is a natural thing, when they see that you do it ‘oh well, if she does it too’, that is very nice that I have been able to give them security as a woman, that they feel safe, that they feel good , that they do not belittle themselves, because now society has changed a lot, but they say that man is always at the top and not ”.

However, she made it clear that she does not agree with the public complaints that have been made against personalities in the artistic environment, teachers and other spaces where women have been abused. “The Me Too thing seems to me to be exaggerated. I love that a man gives me compliments and nowadays they cannot give compliments because they can sue them, so it is an exaggeration for me, they criticize someone or say that someone did such a thing to them but nevertheless they work with that person who He made some sexual advances, he misbehaved speaking sexually, however he continues to work with that person, I don’t understand that.

Everything in life has to go in the middle, you cannot exaggerate and go from one side or the other, not only does black and white exist, there is gray, then horrible, now having to think what one is going to say why if you don’t screw up and you can hurt I don’t know who, I don’t know how many ”. This year’s “Grandiosa” show will also feature singer Jeanette, Karina and Dulce, and will be streamed on April 10.

Information from: El Universal