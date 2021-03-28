María Conchita Alonso reveals that she has a very famous niece in the porn industry

Maria Conchita Alonso was questioned in a meeting with reporters about If it is true that one of his nieces is a porn actress to which he did not take long to answer and clarified all the doubts.

“It’s true! I have a niece who does porn”, she answered very confidently.

He added that, given this, his brother is not in favor of the young woman, by name Antonella, works in that branch of the film industry.

“They told me that my brother went to Miami and spoke with her, that he does not need to, but he told her that he likes it and enjoys it,” he told the media.

But María Conchita defended her niece and said that if she likes working in adult films, she respects her.

“Everyone does what they want with their life and what makes them happy. I don’t wear masks, but I respect other people’s masks. I don’t get the vaccine, but I respect the people who get the vaccine, “explained the singer.

Antonella is an actress and model, 31, better known on social media as “The Siren 69”. She has more than 2 million followers on Instagram alone, which makes her one of the great influencers, but where she has performed best is in the world of adult cinema in the United States.

