. María Celeste returns to television with CNN en Español

In August of last year, the followers of María Celeste Arrarás received a bucket of cold water, after the television host herself announced that she had been fired from Telemundo, after 19 years of presenting the program “Al Rojo vivo.”

And bearing witness to the famous phrase that “after the storm comes calm”, the renowned television host is preparing for her return to television after almost a year of absence, and she will do so in style, nothing more or none other than the prestigious chain CNN.

The good news was announced by the 60-year-old journalist herself, who took to her Instagram account to share the news with her loyal followers.

“With great pride and enthusiasm I first say to you that I join the CNN en Español network. So now my potential audience grows to 50 million viewers throughout the world ”, was the comment with which the Puerto Rican introduced herself as a new member of the channel that has viewers all over the planet.

In her announcement, María Celeste added a photograph stating that her appointment is now official and that the communicator will be in charge of leading the chain’s new block of documentaries and investigation.

The news made the journalist’s fans not hide their happiness to know that they will see her again on the screen, and the flattering messages did not wait.

“God gives the best to you my queen”, “Bravisimo !!!!!! Many congratulations ”,“ you are a (strong) mop ”, and“ congratulations, after the storm everything is lined up for more success. You deserve that and much more ”, were some of the phrases that María Celeste received from netizens.

The ex-host of “Al Rojo Vivo” spoke with People in Spanish, after making her announcement, and there she confessed that she is not happy with this new adventure and this challenge that begins in her prolific journalistic career.

“I feel enormous enthusiasm because it is to return to my beginnings as an expert journalist in investigations and complaints (…) Few know that it was a documentary about the fall of the Soviet Union that opened the doors of the Hispanic market in the United States”, he commented the boricua.

“I was just beginning my career in Puerto Rico when I was assigned to cover this historic unfolding story. After spending three weeks in Moscow and Leningrad, I came back with a documentary that swept all local and international awards. Thanks to that, one of the big networks in the United States discovered me and they hired me as the head of their newscast in New York. That’s how I started here, ”the reporter recalled with great pride.

