María Celeste remembers her time in London with Raúl de Molina



Raúl de Molina has always had a nice friendship with the former host of Al Rojo Vivo.

Photo: Joe Buglewicz / Getty Images

María Celeste left a nice memory on Instagram with Raúl de Molina. These celebrities were together in London and the journalist remembered this common destiny now that they are close to celebrating the birthday of the driver of The fat and the skinny. “Celebrating my dear gordini @rauldemolina in the week of his birthday with this #tbt from when we were in London a few years ago …”, said Arrarás.

Before the message and the photograph, De Molina responded like this: “How we love you and what beautiful memories”; Rodner Figueroa and María Elena Salinas They reacted to the publication by giving their respective like to the post. Along with this, more than 12 thousand people “liked” the publication.

The photograph was taken at the Dorchester Hotel in London. And the fans are delighted with the image and there are even those who assure that in it Maria Celeste Arrarás She looks like a catwalk model: “Maria Celeste, what a beautiful photo and you look like a catwalk model,” said a fan.

It must be added that Raúl de Molina will turn 62 years old next March 29.

