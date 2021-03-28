María Celeste helps a desperate mother in the search for her missing son

Maria Celeste has made use of its popularity and the reach it has through its social networks, to give a voice to a desperate mother. Through Instagram, the former host of Al Rojo Vivo joins in the search for a missing young man.

“A mother is desperately looking for her 24-year-old son who disappeared in the city of Miami after suffering an episode of bipolarity and schizophrenia,” explained María Celeste, who also exhibited the photograph of Brandon isleyThe young man, in addition to being missing, could also be completely disoriented and helpless, since he does not know Miami, as Arrarás explained. “This is the young man named Brandon Isley who is disoriented, without a phone and without money in a city he does not know.”

The journalist shared the information of the mother, named Azell, for any information that could help her find him. “If you see him, call your mom Azell right away.”

At the end of this note, we also share the data that María Celeste herself has seen fit, including the mother’s phone number. He also explained that he was last seen in the Hadley Park area at 4800 NW 12 ave.

Here is the contact number of Mrs. Azell at: 678-467-5561.

