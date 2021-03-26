María Celeste asks that they take care of the water: “In the future wars will be fought over this precious liquid”



From the sea, the former presenter of Al Rojo Vivo, María Celeste, left an important message for all her fans.

Photo: Charley Gallay / Getty Images

Maria Celeste She shared a reflection from the sea and along with this a photograph with which she has allowed her followers to also enjoy the views that led her to reflect.

Through this message from the former host of Al Rojo Vivo, she aims to raise awareness about the use and abuse of water:

“Water is the cornerstone of life. Here in the United States, it’s easy to take water for granted – it just comes out of the tap anytime we want it. Yet worldwide 1.1 billion people lack access to water and 2.7 billion suffer from water shortages at least one month a year. By 2025 (in just 4 years), two-thirds of the world’s population could be facing water shortages ”.

The message of Maria Celeste it is important, even though to some people it may sound like a scandalous prediction from a famous seer; the journalist’s words were given within the framework of World Water Day: “Today -March 22- is World Water Day, a day dedicated to drawing attention to water-related problems that affect human beings in almost all countries. In the future, wars will be fought over this precious liquid that, by the way, is beginning to be scarce in some parts of the US as well, ”he said.

“Therefore, do not waste water and help raise awareness about this important challenge for humanity,” concludes María Celeste.

