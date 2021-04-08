María Celeste Arrarás returns for one morning to her old Univision home



María Celeste Arrarás will be the special guest at Despierta América.

Photo: Charley Gallay / Getty Images

One of the journalists most loved and important of the Hispanic televisionhas taken a turn that many suspected could happen and is that, after his surprise dismissal from the television plant Telemundo, Maria Celeste Ararás returns to what was his home 20 years ago, Univision, as a special guest.

Through the account of Instagram of the morning show “Wake up America” It was learned that the Cuban will be paid a well-deserved tribute and the production team has many surprises in store for her. They will all remember together the peak moments in the journalist’s career, as well as surely there will be some setbacks that she has had to live throughout her life.

Let us remember that, after your departure from “Red Hot”, the host has dedicated himself to managing the musical career of one of his sons and also has a talk show through his channel Youtube “MC Live”, in which he has had the opportunity to converse with different Latin personalities and stars. Without a doubt, this edition of Wake up America promises and few will be the ones to miss it.