Maria Celeste Arrarás He left on Instagram a selfie that has managed to capture his beauty. But next to the image the beautiful redhead told how she lives her day to day.

“Reading a lot about the latest discoveries about the Coronavirus. Today a doctor who specializes in the virus shares the new findings in Al Rojo Vivo, “said the journalist from Telemundo.

María Celeste is in quarantine and works from home, which is where she connects to carry out the broadcast of Al Rojo Vivo on Telemundo with her friend and now co-worker Myrka Dellanos.

“Do not forget that information is power and we have it from Monday to Friday in Al Rojo Vivo in special editions of 2 hours duration due to the Coronavirus crisis. Starting at 3pm EST / PAC, 2pm C on TELEMUNDO, ”concluded Arrarás.

