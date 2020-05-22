ECOTEUVE.ES talks to the presenter after leaving the public network

“TVE informed me that I was not following, I asked for a leave of absence and Antonio Banderas called me”

Casado will direct Soho TV, the television production company that has started the actor

In just two weeks, María Casado’s life has completely turned around. She was the presenter of Las mañanas de La 1 until TVE communicated her relay for the autumn. He decided to leave last Friday after requesting a leave of absence and, now, he has just made his signing official to lead the television production company that Antonio Bandera has launched in Malaga. “My phone has smoked these days,” admits the presenter in conversation with ECOTEUVE.ES. “I have felt the love of the entire profession.”

The same phone number that has received hundreds of congratulations is the one that the Malaga actor called when he found out that he was not going to continue on the program that he had been presenting for four years. Upon reading the news, Banderas contacted her. “It was Antonio’s call as a friend,” recalls the journalist. “Maria, how are you? What happened? I call you in five minutes because I have to make you a proposal,” said the actor. When they spoke again it was for offer you to direct Soho TV, the audiovisual division of Teatro del Soho, the cultural project that the artist promotes in Malaga. “It took me no time to say yes.”

Married, who is also president of the Television Academy, leaves behind two decades in which he has been a fundamental piece in the TVE grill. First we met her as a presenter of the Newscasts, then she was in charge of Los Desayunos and, finally, she piloted the morning magazine. “I can only say beautiful things about my 20 years there,” says the journalist. On his march, he says, “there has been nothing ugly.”

Why did you accept such a large job change so quickly, with a city move included? Did you feel like new challenges?

It is never just a job change: it is a life change. In this case, dedicate myself to creating a television, managing it, setting up teams, giving birth to projects … It is a part that I really wanted. Without forgetting that at any time I can present a project. I feel new again and that’s wonderful at 42 years old.

He met Antonio Banderas at a meal in Marbella two years ago. What did they talk about to get along so well? Did they have the same idea about television?

I had interviewed Antonio Banderas at Los Desayunos a couple of times. In Marbella, we started talking about how we saw the panorama and we both had the same concept. There is a television nearby, proximity, immediate, which is what I have done for 20 years on TVE. But I wanted to do another slower television, with long lights, that tells stories, that puts skin … It is about looking for projects in whatever format -documentaries, series …- but with another tempo, that is useful for something, that makes people think.

The coronavirus and confinement has made many reflect on their future. Has this momentous moment influenced you to be encouraged to pursue that dream of change?

I have been hunting dreams for many years, without needing a pandemic to know what I want to do. I am very clear that there is a life that must be fully squeezed. This situation has helped me to reflect and think that it was not bad at all. I was on the right track, but now we are going to improve it. I’m not scared of change at all.

How did your departure from TVE take place? Did you decide to quit? Or did they tell you, first, about the changes in the mornings and then left?

It is communicated to me that I do not follow, I think for a few days what I do and I decide to take a leave of absence. What happens is that right after Antonio’s call came and everything speeds up. There have been three episodes in a very short time, but everything is simpler than it may seem. Natural and healthy. There is nothing ugly.

Is it true that you were bothered by the forms of TVE and the way they communicated it to you?

I am very grateful to TVE. I can only say beautiful things about my 20 years there: for everything I have been through, what I have learned and the opportunities they have given me. When I look back … I don’t know what I have left to do! Surely many things, because TVE has many possibilities, always interesting and fun. But everything is stages.

The public is left with the desire to see her as a presenter of ‘OT’ or in other entertainment formats …

(Laughter) I have never closed myself to anything. I have always been defending the shirt of my house. Project that was proposed to me, there I went. I have tried to defend them all with the greatest pride and responsibility. If it had arisen … but another train passed. That one you mentioned was not mine.

In the statement, the network said that María Casado “will dedicate himself to other professional tasks in TVE.” Did they get to offer you something?

There was no time, because it was all very fast.

You have achieved something very unusual: leave TVE with everyone speaking well of you.

Some of them will have to speak badly, but I try to treat people the way I want them to treat me. I am a very generous person in that. I like to take care of my people, those who work with me. And that’s what I take with me.

Will you continue as president of the Television Academy?

Yes, they are charges that can be combined. In addition, the ATV has no financial remuneration, it is for the love of art. When I have meetings I will travel to Madrid and return to Malaga.