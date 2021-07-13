María Camila Osorio will play the Tokyo Olympics

Good news for South American tennis and, especially, for Colombian tennis. The last barrage of casualties for the next Olympic Games, among which are such prominent names as that of Bianca Andreescu, have led to Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, one of the greatest pearls of the tennis scene, has a guaranteed place in the Olympic event ranking. Thus, in the individual section Colombia will have a representative to search for a medal in Asia.

