Maria Camila Osorio Serrano wins the qualifying round at Roland-Garros

05/27/2021

On at 20:00 CEST

the romanian player Monica Niculescu, number 175 of the WTA, withdrew during the qualifying round of Roland-Garros when the score reflected 6-3 and 4-3, so the match concluded with the triumph for the Colombian tennis player Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, number 98 of the WTA. After this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

During the game, the Colombian player managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, in the first serve she was 69% effective, committed a double fault and got 55% of the service points. As for the Romanian, she managed to break her adversary’s serve 3 times, achieved 78% effectiveness, did not commit any double faults and won 44% of her service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) has a preliminary access phase that the tennis players with the lowest scores have to pass in order to participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, 128 players face each other. It also takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.