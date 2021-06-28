María Camila Osorio Serrano manages to qualify for the thirty-second finals at the expense of Anna Kalinskaya

06/28/2021

On at 19:30 CEST

The Colombian tennis player Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, number 94 of the WTA, won in the 64th final of Wimbledon by 1-6, 6-0 and 6-4 in one hour and thirty-four minutes to Anna Kalinskaya, Russian tennis player, number 109 of the WTA. With this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Wimbledon.

Kalinskaya managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, while the Colombian managed it 6 times. In addition, Osorio Serrano achieved an 82% effectiveness in the first service, committed 6 double faults and took 53% of the service points, while the data of his rival is 68% effective, 2 double faults and 53% of points obtained at service.

After this duel, the thirty-second finals will take place where Osorio Serrano and the Russian player will face each other. Ekaterina Alexandrova, number 36 and seeded number 32.

The tournament Wimbledon Singles Fem. It is carried out on an outdoor lawn and a total of 238 tennis players face each other. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among which are classified directly, those who have been surpassing the previous phases of the championship and the invited ones. In addition, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 11 in London.