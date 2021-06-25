María Camila Osorio Serrano beat tennis player Panna Udvardy in the qualifying round at Wimbledon

06/24/2021

On 06/25/2021 at 10:30 AM CEST

The Colombian tennis player Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, number 94 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-4, 3-6 and 6-2 in one hour and forty-five minutes to Panna Udvardy, Hungarian tennis player, number 232 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this result, the winner adds new points to her ranking to access the Wimbledon Championship.

Udvardy managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, while Osorio Serrano, for his part, did it 6 times. In addition, the Colombian had a 79% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and got 57% of the service points, while the data of her opponent is 81% effectiveness, 5 double faults and 52 % of points obtained when serving.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) has a preliminary access phase where players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible points to qualify and participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, a total of 128 tennis players participate. Likewise, it is celebrated from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass.