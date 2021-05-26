Maria Camila Osorio Serrano beat Richel Hogenkamp in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros

05/26/2021

On at 17:15 CEST

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombian, number 98 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and one minute by 6-4 and 6-0 to Richel hogenkamp, Dutch tennis player, number 226 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner will be in the next round of Roland-Garros.

The data collected about the match show that the Colombian managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times, achieved 74% in the first service, committed 4 double faults and won 60% of the service points. As for the Dutch player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve twice, achieved 64% effectiveness, committed a double fault and won 36% of her service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) has a preliminary access phase in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings have to get the highest possible points to be able to participate in the official tournament. Specifically, 128 players participate in this stage of the competition. Likewise, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay.