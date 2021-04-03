María Bernabéu, bronze medal in the -70 kilos category

04/02/2021 at 6:26 PM CEST

The Spanish judoka María Bernabéu won the bronze medal in the -70 kilos category this Friday in the Grand-Slam of Antalya (Turkey) by beating the local team by Ippon Minel Akdeniz after 5.32 minutes of combat.

The 33-year-old from Salamanca started her career in group C facing and beating the Azerbaijani Gunel Hasanli to beat the Slovenian in the second round Anka Pogacnik.

In the third round and to determine the winner of the group, the Spanish faced the Uzbek Gulnoza Matniyazova with which he lost by ippon in 1.18 minutes in the golden point, after drawing in the 4 minutes of the regulation fight.

In the play-off, Bernabéu faced the Puerto Rican Maria Perez, which she beat by Ippon, the same result she achieved in the bronze match against the Turkish Akdeniz.