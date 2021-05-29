María Adánez publishes the first image with her son after giving birth

Actress María Adánez has introduced her Instagram followers to his son Claudio, born on May 18 by caesarean section. “The real adventure begins,” he confessed a few days ago on the same social network.

Adánez has shared a selfie in which he poses happily with his son Claudio, resting on her chest, an image on which the actress has underlined the terms “motherhood” and “breastfeeding” next to an emoticon of a heart.

Has also done a wink the character he played in the series Here there is no one alive when using a hashtag with the phrase “How cute is this girl always“, which the character of Marisa, played by Mariví Bilbao, said to her on a recurring basis.

The 44-year-old interpreter announced the news of the birth of her first child with the neurologist Ignacio Hernández upon completion one week of life of the little one.

“After the hospital pain and sensation slide, hormones that rise and fall, prick here and prick there, you look at him, all tiny, all well done and in place, breathing, alive … And he appearsa connection and the greatest love that one has been able to experience. Happy first week of life, son! “, The actress dedicated to him in a post on Instagram where she has shown a photograph holding his hand.

Eight months after announcing her pregnancy, Adánez welcomed her first child last Monday, when she confirmed that she was born on May 18 “by cesarean section” and “days ahead of schedule”.

“Seventh and Mari Gaila already have their brother at home,” the actress also pointed out in the same post when referring to her feline ‘brothers’.