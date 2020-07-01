A few months ago, when Forbes published the list of the highest paid athletes in 2019, we discovered that there was no woman who had an income above that of Naomi Osaka. The 22-year-old Japanese tennis player is at the top of the monetary pyramid, just as she already was in the WTA ranking. This season, one of the strangest we will remember, has barely had the opportunity to continue expanding its record, so the magazine Glamor he thought it was a good opportunity to get to know her a little more about the Osaka person, his figure far from the clues. Through a letter written by Mari Osaka, her older sister and also a professional player, today we understand her successes a little better. Here we leave you the complete translation.

“Dear Naomi,

To see you do your thing is to see someone make their dreams come true. We grew up talking about this, about how we would get older, how we would dress in style and what boyfriends we would have, but you made it happen. You materialized everything. Now we are not together as long as I would like, I can not be present in all your victories, but you do not know how glad I am that you keep calling me before each game to tell me that you are nervous. I always tell you to imagine them all naked.

If we talk about tennis, I think the most important thing I have taught you is how to lose. When we were growing up, from 3 to 16 years old we played sets every day. Since I was the older sister I always won, but you never gave up. Every day you said to me: ‘I will beat you tomorrow‘. Your spirit never faltered, it was like a constant motivation for you. For many people, hitting the same wall every day ends up sinking them. Maybe you might have thought that tennis was not a sport for you, but you didn’t. On the contrary, it motivated you more. You’re welcome, by the way.

Finally the day came when you beat me, I remember the face you put on, the most annoying face in the world, that made me want to beat you right away. It was great, now I was the one who wanted to beat you. You taught me never to give up on your example, many times I see you in really bad situations but soon you overcome them. You never give up at all. Even when you complain, you always end up beating it. If you say you are going to do something, you always find a way to do it. Many people say it too, but then they don’t.

You always comply, you always find the way. When we were little you told me you were going to win the US Open … and you did. This is how you have always behaved, throughout your life, not only with tennis. Keep your ambition, keep going, there is nothing that can stop you. Well, except me, maybe the next time we meet. “