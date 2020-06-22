Mari Ángeles Grajal has reappeared in public after several months completely devoted to Jaime Ostos. She has done so by going, on behalf of her husband, to the Bullfighting March called in Madrid. The right-hander, who has been very serious first due to a back injury and then Covid-19, which left him at 46 kilos, recovers little by little at home. The doctor, excited, gives us the last hour about the state of health of the bullfighter, which came to fear for his life:

– CHANCE: Supporting the world of the bull.

– MARI A.GRAJAL: Of course. A very important day. For bull fans every afternoon of bullfighting is important, I as if it were.

– CH: Jaime also lives it up close.

– MARI A.GRAJAL: I I come on behalf of Jaime who is phenomenal, has risen, for real. I am hard pressed to say it but it has improved a lot with which we are celebrating in style.

– CH: He is very strong, he has a lot of vitality.

– MARI A.GRAJAL: He lost 21 kilosHe has already won 10, today my friends have been eating at home and they have seen him, he is great.

– CH: How has the quarantine been?

– MARI A.GRAJAL: Fatal, for me April and May has been the worst thing that has happened to me in life. For Jaime I do not tell you that he has been in a coma more than conscious.

– CH: With the Covid.

– MARI A.GRAJAL: Yes, very serious.

– CH: He is in good spirits as he is.

– MARI A.GRAJAL: Fantastic. We have eaten with him at home, with my friends, the meninas of Spain that we are the rock and telling things that he has told us a thousand times but with his memory of always, with his usual grace, with its usual strength.

– CH: When can we see it?

– MARI A.GRAJAL: As soon as I take 5 kilos more.

– CH: We see you excited.

– MARI A. GRAJAL: Man, as if not to be.