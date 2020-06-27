Pirates of the Caribbean: Margot Robbie will be its protagonist, a beautiful pirate | Reform

Margot Robbie was cast as the lead in a new film in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, to be written by the screenwriter for Birds of Prey and the Fantastic Emancipation of a Harley Queen, Christina Hodson, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Details about the project are kept safe, but it is known that it will not pretend to be a spin-off of the films starring Johnny Depp, but a completely original story, with new characters under the nickname « the pirates », and that it will be inspired by a Disneyland attraction.

This new feature film is different from the remake that was announced about the franchise, which has screenwriter Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin working on the script.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who was behind the films in the original saga, will produce both films.

Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most lucrative film sagas, as it has grossed over $ 4.5 billion with its five films; However, the last one, Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, had a detriment at the box office, and this fact, coupled with Depp’s legal problems with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, have made Disney not want to continue the franchise with a sixth installment.

In recent weeks it has been rumored who will be the protagonist or protagonists of this famous saga, they even indicate that Robert Downey Jr. could have a role in the next film and many fear that he could replace actor Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow.

Johnny Depp’s participation in the next Pirates of the Caribbean film is still very uncertain, as they have not confirmed which actors we will be able to see in it.

However, in recent weeks things are going much better for the actor thanks to all the support he has received through his followers regarding the legal battle with Amber Heard.