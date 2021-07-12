Margot Robbie wants to take a break from Harley Quinn

Although it may not seem like it because of the pandemic, the actress Margot robbie has been playing Harley Quinn almost uninterruptedly since the filming of “Birds of Prey” in 2019. We will see her again as the charismatic villain in “The suicide squad” next month but from then on the future seems a bit uncertain.

Chatting with Entertainment Weekly about what his character holds next, Robbie has confessed and admitted that he needs to take a break with Harley, as it is a character “exhausting” in the words of the actress.

I rolled one after another after Birds [de presa], so I was like, ‘Wow, I need a break from Harley because it’s exhausting.’ I don’t know what we’ll do next with her, I’m just as intrigued as everyone else.

This does not mean that this is the last time we see this incarnation of the character, if not that we will have to wait until he decides to put himself in the shoes of the former Joker. It has been confirmed that the actress and director James Gunn have had conversations about the future of Harley, and Robbie for his part is putting pressure to show the love relationship he has with Poison Ivy in the comics so what ideas they have, it just seems be that they will need to take some time before carrying them out.

At the moment we will have a lot of new Harley Quinn material in “The Suicide Squad” from August 6, something that is serving as a promotional claim in view of the latest spots.

Via information | Entertainment Weekly