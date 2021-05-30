Margot Robbie wants to be in future SnyderVerse movies

Share

It is not known if finally after the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League we will get to see how the SnyderVerse continues, but due to support in favor it will not be

Since Zack Snyer’s Justice League premiered on HBO Max in March, the conversation about the SnyderVerse has been ubiquitous, but it also raises the question of which movies are a part of it.

Does only The Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder’s Justice League belong? Or does it include other DCEU movies that are directly connected to the three films directed by the filmmaker, either through supporting characters or references in canon? The doubts are even greater by the fact that Snyder has been credited as a producer or executive producer on all of DC Films’ projects since 2013, including The Suicide Squad and The Flash, with the exception of Birds of Prey and incredibly, his cut. of the Justice League.

Margot Robbie wants to keep expanding the Snyerverse

With that in mind, insider Daniel Richtman has revealed that Margot Robbie really wants to be a part of the SnyderVerse and work with Zack in the future if he ends up making more DC movies.

Unfortunately, he has also not given more information about what the actress may have in mind. Let’s not forget that Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is technically already in the SnyderVerse. After all, she interacted with Batman (Ben Affleck) in Suicide Squad, who is definitely part of the mythology, while her character was romantically linked to Jared Leto’s Joker, who of course appeared in the Snyder Cut epilogue and even made reference to his death.

Warner Bros hasn’t offered an official definition of what the SnyderVerse is because they aren’t interested, they don’t care, and it’s just as good as if they did. But regardless of whether we will get to see more movies from this shared universe, it seems that Robbie is completely in agreement that it continues, although it is clear that Warner’s plans with The Flash will be to shelve him with his version of Flashpoint that will rewrite the future of the DC Comics movies.

