Margot Robbie wants Poison Ivy in a DC movie

Margot robbieHaving played Harley Quinn in the ‘Suicide Squad’ and ‘Birds of Prey’ movies, she really wants to bring Poison Ivy to the DC Extended Universe. Speaking about the upcoming ‘The Suicide Squad’, Robbie admitted to pushing for the inclusion of Dr. Pamela Lillian Isley in the DCEU films, as a way to explore the classic comic book relationship between Harley Queen and Poison Ivy.

When asked if there had already been any conversation about the inclusion of Poison Ivy, Robbie was quick to say that she “insisted to her DCEU creative team about it the whole time.” In Robbie’s words:

“They must be sick of hearing it, but I say, ‘Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let’s do it. I’m really looking forward to seeing a Harley-Poison Ivy relationship on screen. It would be a lot of fun. So I’ll keep pestering you.

This isn’t the first time Robbie has claimed to be fighting for a Harley-Ivy interaction in the movies. In 2018, the actress also spoke about this couple, saying that the relationship between Harley and Poison Ivy is one of her favorite aspects in the comics, “so I’m looking to explore that on screen.” It’s good to know that, three years later, Robbie continues to push for Dr. Isley to be included in the DCEU, a move that could pay homage to a classic comics relationship and help Warner Bros. bring some LGBT + diversity to the table. His movies.

Harley and Ivy are mostly depicted in the comics as great friends, but in some more recent stories the two become lovers. Contrary to the abusive relationship Harley had with the Joker in the past, her romantic relationship with Ivy stems from mutual respect, a welcome change for the character that would look great in the DCEU. Harley and Ivy’s romantic relationship was recently explored in the second season of Harley Quinn, the animated series inspired by some of DC’s most famous villains. (Kaley Cuoco, in charge of giving voice to Quinn, already confirmed it at the time). There is a lot of material, then, both in the comics and on television, to inspire a future film adaptation of the couple.

Robbie is currently one of the DCEU’s top stars, especially after not only acting but also producing ‘Birds of Prey’ through his own company LuckyChap Entertainment, also responsible for producing ‘I, Tonya’ and ‘A Promising Woman. ‘. More than wishful thinking, then, Robbie’s experience before and behind the scenes could really help bring Poison Ivy to the big screen.

Robbie will return to theaters as Harley Quinn when ‘The Suicide Squad’ premieres James Gunn August 6th. There is no release date yet for the third season of the Harley Quinn animated series.

