Margot Robbie to lead the cast of one of the upcoming films in the franchise of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, according to The Hollywood Reporter in scoop. A film that, like for example ‘Ghostbusters’ or ‘Ocean’s 8’, aims to offer a feminine perspective to a franchise that until now has been eminently masculine.

A film that is in its early stages of development and that will be written in the first instance by Christina Hodson, perhaps not by chance screenwriter of the recent ‘Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn)’, among other titles.

A new film that, always according to the aforementioned media, in principle will have nothing to do with the alleged reboot that Ted Elliott and Craig Mazin are developing, in an independent production that, like for example ‘The Batman’ regarding Zack’s DCEU Snyder, present a new story starring new characters.

Both films that will be produced by the same person, a Jerry Bruckheimer that we remember has been behind all the films in the franchise.