Margot Robbie talks about Harley Quinn and Joker

Like fresh out of a comic of the characters in the DC of the 80s, the remodeled ‘Suicide squad‘ from James Gunn promises to return to the wild and funny essence of the group of mercenary villains and forget about the pose, the Instagram filters and the neon of the ‘Suicide squad‘ from David Yesterday 2016, a title that, on the other hand, gave with Margot robbie as a perfect cinematic incarnation of the hitherto animated Harley Quinn.

And although the movie did not turn out exactly well, in DC they decided to continue betting on Robbie as the disoriented psychiatrist. Away from the Joker from the very title of ‘Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn)‘(Cathy Yan, 2020), now it’s time to find out if the clown prince of crime is still a trigger for his unstable mind.

“For me, she has so many facets to her personality that it is something endless to explore with people,” says the actress in an interview with the Toronto Sun. “I think in the first Suicide Squad movie I had a certain confidence and arrogance, knowing that I had the protection of the Joker. He said, ‘I’m going to go on this mission and he’ll get me out of here in a second.’ That was his prerogative in that movie. Then in Birds of Prey it was, ‘Oh shit, this is a scary cold world, maybe I can’t get to it.’ In this movie time has passed, it is not directly related to any of those movies and it is no longer something Harley is struggling with. She is not waiting for Mr. J to show up and she is not wondering if she can do it alone. He knows”.

The new and improved ‘Suicide squad‘, written and directed by James Gunn, it will be a “bigger, longer & uncut” version of the comic book characters and it will feature in its cast Margot robbie, Idris Elba, Viola Davis, David dastmalchian, John Cena, Daniela melchior, Joel kinnaman, Juan Diego Botto, Alice braga Y Peter capaldi.

Its scheduled release date is August 6, 2021.

