Margot Robbie still knows nothing about Birds of Prey 2

The other day we brought you the statements of the actress Margot Robbie in which she recognized that she was asking Warner Bros. tirelessly to bring Poison Ivy to theaters, so that she and Harley Quinn could develop that arc on the big screen they have in the comics. Then we also commented that there were no known plans for Harley, other than “The Suicide Squad” this summer.

It would not be surprising that there are plans that they have not yet wanted to announce, but this does not seem to be in the vein of a sequel to the movie “Birds of Prey”, or at least Robbie does not want to confirm it. Recall that it was said that this film was conceived as the first of a trilogy about the Gotham City Sirens of DC Comics. However, the low box office and critical data of the film ruined that project.

Perhaps the studio decides to go ahead with that idea, but when asked in a new interview about it, Margot Robbie says she knows nothing about anything. This is what the actress answers when asked if there has been any talk about a “Birds of Prey” sequel.

I don’t know if that’s on the near horizon, I don’t think it’s a no. But no, there isn’t a sequel in the works that I’m aware of at this time.

At the moment, there is a lot of uncertainty about Harley’s future, but fans remain hopeful that those conversations that director James Gunn acknowledged that he had had with Robbie are for a project that the two are going to carry out together. In the meantime, we have no choice but to wait.

Via information | Den of Geek