Margot Robbie slept with a life-size cardboard cutout of John Cena. The Suicide Squad star shared the story with John Cena by his side and it was super fun.

Margot was on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live with John Cena – who is now her co-star on The Suicide Squad – and told the audience her curious story that occurred years before they started working together. The funny thing was seeing John’s face when Margot was telling the story …

“I watched WWE when I was growing up, when I was a child I loved The Undertaker” – Margot told show host Anthony Anderson. “And then obviously when I was a teenager I stopped seeing him. But then, in my late teens, in my early 20s, I had a boyfriend who was obsessed with John Cena. So much so that he dressed up as John Cena for his 21st birthday and had a life-size cardboard cutout (of John) in his room. “

Awwwww … I loved The Undertaker too! Margot later recounted that she slept in the room with that John Cena cardboard cutout and every once in a while she would wake up at night and freak out when she saw her, “and then she was like, ‘Oh it’s just John Cena. It’s okay, ”Margot said.

So when Margot Robbie found out she would be working on ‘The Suicide Squad’ with John Cena, she decided she would keep the secret because it was going to be a bit awkward (understandable, you know). But it didn’t work because she blurted it out “five seconds after meeting him.” Bahahahahaha …

Anyways, celebs are like all of us … see? Margot Robbie slept with a life-size cardboard cutout of John Cena for 2 years. Here is the video, the story begins at minute 3:41 in case you want to see it, John’s face while Margot tells the story is super comical.

