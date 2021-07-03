Margot Robbie says she sometimes acts like Harley Quinn without realizing it – .

Embodying a character sometimes leads actors to become this, is what is often called method acting, and we usually know from anecdotes of actors who became nefarious people like the characters they played. However, without falling into extremes like those that have been attributed to Jared Leto or Jim Carrey, Margot Robbie says that giving life to Harley Quinn left consequences in her.

Harley Quinn is the partner in crime of the Joker (Joker in Latin America) and was created for the Batman animated series of the 90s. Her popularity led her to become one of the fan favorite villains and in the comics she evolved into the who is currently a freelance antiheroine who has appeared in two live-action films and has an adult animated series on HBO Max.

Robbie was chosen to give life to Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad – 25%, a film not very well received by fans and critics, but which surprised because the Australian actress seemed made for the role. Now that we are waiting for the premiere of The Suicide Squad to see her again as Harley, Robbie gave an interview to British Vogue and in addition to reaffirming that he loves bringing the character to life, he said that sometimes he can not control the influence he has on her:

I’m painted white and I have a wig, I have a crazy costume and this Brooklyn accent. Even on a weekend when I go out with friends, sometimes it appears [Quinn] And I say, ‘Right now, I’m going to put a stop to that.’

As you can tell from her statement, Harley has become a part of her life, after playing her three times it may not be easy to get rid of her shadow, just as Johnny Depp lives with Jack Sparrow, as he said in a recent interview. After Suicide Squad, Harley Quinn starred in her own movie titled Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75%, where we see her alongside a group of strong women coming together for a common cause, but it was a box office flop and there are no plans for a sequel.

As for the new version of Harley that we will see in The Suicide Squad, director James Gunn said on Twitter that he made modifications to his outfits to please fans and because of the influence of video games from Batman: Arkham. Robbie, on the other hand, told the Toronto Sun in 2019 the following about the character’s evolution:

I think in the first Suicide Squad movie I had a certain confidence and arrogance, knowing that I had the protection of the Joker. She was like, ‘I’ll go on this mission, and he’ll get me out of here in a second’ … that was his prerogative in that movie. Then in Birds of Prey he would say, ‘Oh, it’s a cold, scary world. Maybe I can’t do it. ‘ In this movie, time has passed, it doesn’t tie directly into any of those movies, but it’s not something Harley is struggling with anymore. You’re not waiting for Mr. J to show up and you’re not wondering if you can do it on your own. She knows it.

There is no doubt that the DC Cinematic Universe has thrived and left its darkest days behind, when you film like Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% y Suicide Squad they left half the world unsatisfied. With Aquaman – 73% and Shazam! – 88% it was clear that there is a successful future ahead, and the least we can hope for after the success of Guardians of the Galaxy – 91% and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82%, is that The Suicide Squad don’t disappoint

Margot robbieOn the other hand, she has stood out beyond superhero cinema and is recognized for her roles in El Lobo De Wall Street – 78%, Me, Tonya – 96% and Once upon a time in … Hollywood – 94%, among others.

