Margot Robbie said that Harley Quinn is the catalyst for chaos and that James Gunn agrees with her

There is less and less until we see the reboot / sequel to Suicide Squad – 25% directed by James Gunn. What we know is that it will be a film faithful to the time when the scriptwriter of the team was John Ostrander and that it will be rated R, which translates into much more explicit violence, as we could well see in the trailer.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

One of the focal points of the plot is Harley Quinn played by Margot Robbie. This will be the third time we see her embody the character. The first was in the previous film directed by David Ayer and the second was in Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75% by Cathy Yan. On this occasion it seems that the situation will be more chaotic and that the plot will not necessarily revolve around this character. This was revealed by her in an interview for Total Film. In it he said that he spoke with James Gunn on how he feels the character should be:

One of the first things I said to James was’ I think Harley is a catalyst for chaos. She is not necessarily your narrative center. Sometimes it’s great when the plot can fall to a character’s men and she can be the thing that triggers a whole series of events. That is something that I think he agrees with me, based on what he had read in the script.

He also mentioned that it’s interesting to see the ways the character evolves depending on the director:

Do not miss: Birds of Prey: Cathy Yan wishes she had more control over editing the film

[En términos] of how much has changed, it is always interesting to explore what characteristics of the character a director is attracted to. The common denominator is the original material, which is from it that I build the character anyway. So it evolves in different ways depending on the direction of each person.

This is logical because it depends on the style and particular interests of each author. That is why each adaptation can be so different from each other. She had already spoken of this point before in a previous interview:

I can tell you it’s going to be amazing. And again, it’s interesting to see what a different Gotham director does and these characters and Harley, seriously. This fascinated with what James Gunn finds interesting in her compared to what Cathy [Yan] find it interesting, compared to what David [Ayer] find interesting in it. [James Gunn es] He’s a comic book lover, so everything is going to have strong comic book roots, which is always important to me.

It’s interesting to see that they are both on the same page when it comes to respecting the font of the characters. The interesting thing is that according to the director this time there was no interference from the studio; in other words, The Suicide Squad is going to be the Gunn Cut of this film.

On the other hand, Joel Kinnaman promised that the film will push the R rating to its limits, which means that it will have a lot of gore, as you could already see in the trailer:

Suicide Squad is really going to be one of those movies that gets better with the collective experience, because I think it’s that kind of movie. Although it is going to be shown on HBO Max, I hope that as many people as possible will go to see it in theaters, I think they will have a much better experience. It’s going to be a lot of fun, a lot of gore. I think there will be many moments when everything is elevated if you see it together with a large group of people, laughing together as a group. It feels good. It’s a hard R. There’s really a lot of gore, but in a comical way and it’s sexually kinky too.

Do not go without reading: James Gunn explains why he prefers not to talk about the movies he doesn’t like